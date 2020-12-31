STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chrissy Teigen shares why she gave up drinking

Chrissy, who turned 35 recently in November wrote, "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend."

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American model Chrissy Teigen, a day after declaring herself sober for four weeks, shared information about why she chose to cut alcohol out of her life.

According to E! News, she is embracing her modified lifestyle without even needing to wait for a fresh year to make that change. A day after informing her fans about her newfound four weeks of sobriety, the star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (local time) to share more details about what led her to this decision. She included a photo of author Holly Whitaker's self-help book 'Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol'.

She added, "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep."

As per E! News, the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host tagged the author along and recommended the book to her followers, including to those of them who are not planning to make such adjustment to their lives.

Holly reposted the message on her Story and expressed her gratitude for the praise.

