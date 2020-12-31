STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kelvin Harrison Jr to play BB King in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'

The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler in the title role of the King of Rock and Roll, while Tom Hanks is playing Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Published: 31st December 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:21 AM

Oscar nominated film director Baz Luhrmann speaks at a press conference in New Delhi. AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kelvin Harrison Jr, who recently starred in legal period drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and musical drama "The High Note", is set to star as blues icon BB King in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

According to Deadline, production on the Warner Bros movie resumed in September after Hanks came down with COVID-19 in March, prompting a six-month production shutdown.

Written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, the film revolves around Parker and Presley who came from nowhere and conquered the music industry.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis' life, his former wife and actor Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

It also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell as Elvis parents Gladys and Vernon Presley, with Yola cast as singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The film marks Luhrmann's first directorial after 2013's "The Great Gatsby".

He is also producing "Elvis" with Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss.

Andrew Mittman serves as executive producer.

Harrison Jr is also set to join Peter Dinklage in "Cyrano", MGM's musical film adaptation of the Off-Broadway play.

