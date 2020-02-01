Ron Howard to helm action thriller 'The Fixer'

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard will be helming the actioner 'The Fixer' for Paramount Pictures. Apart from directing the film, Howard will also be producing the project through his banner Imagine Entertainment along with Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips’ Joint Effort shingle.

Scripted by Tyler Hisel, The Fixer, is based on a real life story of a disgraced FBI agent, who at the peak of the Cold War, is tapped by the CIA to lead a ragtag team of CIA operatives and Chicago gangsters on an unlikely mission to try to assassinate Cuban communist revolutionary and politician Fidel Castro. Howard recently wrapped an adaptation of the JD Vance novel Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix.