Home Entertainment English

Saddening to be only woman of colour in Oscars 2020 race, says 'Harriet' actress Cynthia Erivo 

Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biographical drama 'Harriet', said while she is happy about her nod, it also highlights the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

Published: 01st February 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Cynthia Erivo

Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo (Photo | Cynthia Erivo, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Cynthia Erivo is excited about her best actress in a leading role Academy Awards nomination, but the singer-actor says being the only woman of colour competing for the trophy is "saddening".

Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biographical drama "Harriet", said while she is happy about her nod, it also highlights the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

"It is a moment for celebration, but it also is a real eye-opener. It can't just be me alone.

VIEW GALLERY: Oscars 2020 -  'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations, here's the list!

"There's just such good work going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate for people's work to have gone by and then for us to have looked back and go, "Oh, I wish we would've given roses," when people aren't there to actually receive them. I don't want us to do that," the 33-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

"To be in a room and not being able to see other actors (of colour) who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening. I would love to share this moment with someone else," she added.

Earlier this month, Erivo addressed the film industry's diversity blindspots this awards season by turning down a performance of "Harriet's" "Stand Up" at the BAFTAs because of the lack of representation.

For the best actress Oscar trophy, Erivo will go up against Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Renee Zellweger ("Judy"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell") and Saoirse Ronan ("Little Woman").

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscars 2020 Oscars 2020 best actress nomination Cynthia Erivo Harriet
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp