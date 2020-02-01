Home Entertainment English

WATCH | 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel, John Cena get personal

It will open in India on May 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be released in India by Universal Pictures International India.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Vin Diesel in a still from the film

Vin Diesel in a still from the film (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and John Cena will give "bromance" a new meaning in the upcoming "Fast & Furious" film, fuelled by emotion of vengeance, and show us why "not all blood is family". The trailer of the film teased epic car chases, fights, and action with a dose of sibling rivalry.

The trailer of much-awaited "F9: The Fast Saga" released on Saturday in Miami at The Road to F9 Concert with live performance by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, Charlie Puth and Ozuna. The trailer launch event was attended by Meadow Walker, late Paul Walker's daughter.

WATCH TRAILER:

The ninth instalment is more of a personal affair for Diesel's Dominic Toretto as he has to face off with his brother, Jakob, played by Cena. He is described as "a master thief, assassin and high-performance driver".

The trailer opens with Dominic's famous line: "I used to live my life a quarter-mile at a time but then things changed, I'm a father now", backed with clips showing Dominic living a quiet life with his family, working at a farm with his wife Letty Ortiz, played by Michelle Rodriguez, and rejoicing moments with his son Brian (named after Paul's character Brian O'Connor).

The clip then shows Letty giving Brian a necklace with a warning: "It's very special. It's for protection... from what's coming."

The pace then gets faster and edgier.

This time, the 'Fast & Furious' family get together to fight Jakob, who doesn't like Dominic and wants to kill him. What follows next are some action-packed scenes, including Diesel driving a car off a cliff, jumping off buildings, gravity-defying stunts, vehicles exploding, and rocket-powered cars.

In one scene, Dominic said: "No one outruns their past...And mine just caught up to me", then Cena's character said: "It's been a long time Dom".

The film will also features the return of Sung Kang as Han, who was seemingly killed in the third part.

"F9: The Fast Saga" sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series. It also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

It will open in India on May 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be released in India by Universal Pictures International India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fast and Furious 9 Fast and Furious 9 trailer Vin Diesel John Cena
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp