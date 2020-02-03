Home Entertainment English

Bafta 2020: War drama '1917' wins big, Joaquin Phoenix bags 'Best Actor' award

The movie, which follows two British soldiers on a perilous mission across no man's land, had already scooped the Golden Globe for best drama, and has 10 Academy Award nominations.

Published: 03rd February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

From left, Callum McDougall, Charles Chapman, George Mackay, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Mark Strong and Andrew Scott, winners of Best Film for 1917, backstage at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

From left, Callum McDougall, Charles Chapman, George Mackay, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Mark Strong and Andrew Scott, winners of Best Film for 1917, backstage at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Sweeping World War I odyssey "1917" won big at Sunday's Bafta awards, landing the best film prize and best director trophy for Sam Mendes, and putting it in line for potential Oscars glory next weekend.

The movie, which follows two British soldiers on a perilous mission across no man's land, had already scooped the Golden Globe for best drama, and has 10 Academy Award nominations including for best picture.

Hailed as a groundbreaking piece of cinema, it scooped seven of the nine prizes it was nominated for at Britain's top film awards, including in cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects.

"It's moving for me to get this in my hometown for the first time," said Mendes, the first British winner of the best director Bafta since Danny Boyle prevailed in 2009 for "Slumdog Millionaire".

"Thank you to all the people who have gone to see this in the cinemas," he told the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

- Disappointments -

At this year's Baftas, the same five movies filled the best film and best director nominations.

Joining "1917" and Mendes were "Joker" (Todd Phillips); South Korean comedy thriller "Parasite" (Bong Joon-ho); "The Irishman" (Martin Scorsese), and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino.

The evening proved particularly anti-climatic for the latter two: Tarantino's comedy-drama won just one award -- Brad Pitt, for the best-supporting actor -- while Scorcese's crime flick finished empty-handed.

But the evening was perhaps equally disappointing for hit film "Joker", which led the way with 11 nominations but ended up with just three prizes, including Joaquin Phoenix for best actor.

He beat Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") as well as Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Taron Egerton ("Rocketman") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

- 'Very humbling' -

Renee Zellweger claimed the best actress award for her portrayal of Judy Garland's late-life comeback tour in "Judy", marking a stunning renaissance for her own wide-ranging career.

She saw off stiff competition from a talented field boasting Jessie Buckley ("Wild Rose"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Charlize Theron ("Bombshell").

"This is very humbling," she told the audience of Hollywood royalty. 

"Miss Garland, London town, which you have always loved so much, still loves you back. This is for you."

Meanwhile Laura Dern won the best-supporting actress gong for Netflix's divorce tearjerker film "Marriage Story".

She beat out her co-star Scarlett Johansson, for her role in "Jojo Rabbit", as well as Florence Pugh ("Little Women") and twice-nominated Margot Robbie ("Bombshell" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood").

- Diversity criticism -

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, in its 73rd annual movie awards, are often seen as indicative of which way the Oscars might go in Los Angeles, this year on February 9.

This year's Baftas have faced some criticism for lacking ethnic diversity among the acting categories' nominees, all 18 of whom were white.

Phoenix took aim at "systemic racism" and "oppression" within the industry in his acceptance speech.

"I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you're not welcome here," he added.

The British academy said it would review its voting system in time for next year's awards.

The winners and nominees in most categories are voted for by the 6,500 members, who are industry professionals and creatives from around the world.

In previous years, senior Bafta figures said the awards could only reflect the cinema industry's output.

"It's infuriating. We can't make the industry do something; all we can do is encourage," said Bafta film committee chairman Marc Samuelson.

- Kennedy, Serkis honoured -

The ceremony was hosted by TV chat show presenter Graham Norton, with Prince William and his wife Kate adding some royal glamour in his 10th year as Bafta president.

The prince presented the Academy Fellowship, its highest accolade, to American producer Kathleen Kennedy, the boss of Lucasfilm, and behind some of the biggest-grossing movies ever.

They include the Star Wars sequels, "Jurassic Park", "E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and the "Back to the Future" trilogy.

Meanwhile, British actor Andy Serkis received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award for his pioneering motion-capture acting for computer-generated characters.

The 55-year-old's roles include Gollum in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, Caesar in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot, the titular gorilla in "King Kong" and Supreme Leader Snoke in two "Star Wars" sequels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bafta Awards 2020 Bafta Awards Bafta 2020 Joaquin Phoenix
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp