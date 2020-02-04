Home Entertainment English

Disney announces 'Hamilton' film with original Broadway cast

The film, to be released on October 15, 2021, is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Jeffrey Seller.

LOS ANGELES: Disney is set to release the big-screen adaptation of award-winning stage musical "Hamilton" theatre performance with its original Broadway cast.

Based on a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

Known for its colour-conscious casting, "Hamilton" follows the story of the titular American Founding Father, played by Miranda, through music that draws heavily from hip hop, as well as R&B, pop, soul, and traditional-style show tunes.

"I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations - 'The Little Mermaid', 'Beauty and The Beast', 'Aladdin'.

"I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of 'Hamilton' - a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater.

"We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of 'Hamilton' to the largest audience possible," Miranda said in a statement.

Kail revealed the show that was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 will make it to the film version of the play.

"We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like on stage and in the audience. We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide," the director said.

Robert A Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, said the studio is thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience," Iger added.

The upcoming "Hamilton" promises to combine the "best elements of live theater and film" stars Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Anthony Ramos.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

Film producers also include Miranda and Kail.

The original musical has won 11 Tony Awards, one Grammy, four Olivier awards and Pulitzer Prize.

