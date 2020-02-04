WATCH | Shakira recreate 'Hips don't lie' magic at Super Bowl
At the halftime show of Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by belly dancing on stage and performing her signature step of "Hips don't lie".
Published: 04th February 2020 12:20 PM | Last Updated: 04th February 2020 12:20 PM | A+A A-
LOS ANGELES: Singer Shakira recently wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie".
At the halftime show of Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by belly dancing on stage and performing her signature step of "Hips don't lie".
#Shakira was ALONE at the stage OWNING the #PepsiHalftime for a moment! That's on PERIOD! ICONIC!pic.twitter.com/lIHqs1QDKG—