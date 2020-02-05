Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez to launch own makeup line 'Rare Beauty' this summer

The 'Rare' singer uploaded a video of herself with her team working on the upcoming beauty line which will only be made available at Sephora and RareBeauty.com.

Published: 05th February 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pop star Selena Gomez

Pop star Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: American Singer Selena Gomez is set to launch her new 'Rare Beauty' makeup line this summer.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to break the news to her fans and followers.

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!" read the caption of the post.

The 'Rare' singer uploaded a video of herself with her team working on the upcoming beauty line which will only be made available at Sephora and RareBeauty.com.

In the sneak peek, Selena shared some lipstick shades, eyeshadow, face products and more from the pre-production phase of the line which is named after her just-released album.

Without giving any further details about her makeup launch, the new beauty mogul wrote, "Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here's a tiny sneak. There's more to share AND I can't wait."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez makeup line Rare Beauty
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp