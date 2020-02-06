Home Entertainment English

Jonas Brothers reveal why their wives star in their music videos

Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas have shown palpable chemistry in 'What A Man Gotta Do'.

Published: 06th February 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Jonas brothers' revealed that their new album is already done and is coming soon. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The Jonas Brothers on Wednesday explained why they loved having their wives star in the 'Sucker' and 'What a Man Gotta Do' music videos.

In an interview with U.K. radio show, 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' host Kemp was told by Nick Jonas that "There's good chemistry there," reported E!News.

The 27-year-old singer spoke of their new single and said "This one, it was kind of a start to the next chapter within this already new chapter. And much like the last time around with the 'Sucker' video, it just felt right to have them involved. And they were kind enough to grace us with their presence. They're all very busy, so the fact that they were able to come do the video meant a lot to us."

Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas have shown palpable chemistry in 'What A Man Gotta Do'. Nick further asserted about the video, "When you watch it, it just feels like it should, like it's family. It's what it's all about."

Joe Jonas also said that he and his wife Sophie Turner were worried about their dancing in 'What A Man Gotta Do'. He revealed that the couple had to do a lot more dancing than he thinks they both are comfortable with.

The 'Jonas brothers' revealed that their new album is already done and is coming soon.

