Home Entertainment English

Disney Plus hits nearly 29 million subscribers in three months

Disney Plus launched in November to compete with online video services like Netflix.

Published: 07th February 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Walt Disney

Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers in less than three months, an impressive start for what the company has positioned as its future as more people drop cable subscriptions.

But as expected, starting up a new service comes with huge expenses, contributing to a 23% profit decline for the company in the latest quarter.

Disney Plus launched in November to compete with online video services like Netflix. Disney had 26.5 million Disney Plus subscribers as of Dec. 28, the end of its fiscal first quarter. That grew to 28.6 million as of Monday, well on the way to Disney's target of 60 million to 90 million worldwide by 2024.

Original series on Disney Plus include the “Star Wars" series “The Mandalorian." One of the hit characters from the show resembles a baby version of Yoda. Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts Tuesday that “Baby Yoda" consumer products will go on sale in the coming months. He said the “sensational response" to the character said a lot about Disney Plus.

ALSO READ | Disney Plus to launch in India on March 29 through Hotstar

The company also said a second season for “The Mandalorian" is coming in October and said the priority for “Star Wars" going forward is through the streaming service. After 42 years, the franchise just concluded its nine-part core series with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in theaters. Disney has said the next “Star Wars” theatrical movie, which is to be set outside the Skywalker saga, isn't scheduled for release until 2022.

Disney also had 30.4 million Hulu customers and 6.6 million ESPN Plus subscribers as of Dec. 28, big gains for both from a year ago. Disney offers a bundle of the three streaming services.

Disney Plus is currently available in the US , Canada, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. Disney expects growth in the near term to come primarily from further expansion abroad, as the service launches over the next two years in Western Europe, India and Latin America. Disney also plans to roll out Hulu outside the US next year after getting Disney Plus off the ground abroad.

The company has been turning to heavy promotions to boost Disney Plus in the early months. Disney, for example, struck a deal with Verizon to give some customers a free year. Disney said about 20% of its subscribers came through Verizon. About half signed up directly through Disney, and the rest from other channels.

Disney earned $2.13 billion in the latest quarter, or $1.17 per share. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings came to $1.53 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.46. Revenue rose 36% to $20.9 billion. Wall Street expected revenue of $20.7 billion.

Disney shares gained 27 cents, or less than 1%, to $145 in after-hours trading after the release of results.

The direct-to-consumer business that includes Disney Plus posted revenue of $4 billion, up from $918 million a year ago, while its operating loss widened to $693 million from $136 million. Disney expects the business to lose another $900 million during the current quarter.

Revenue at the movie business more than doubled to $3.8 billion thanks to “Frozen II” and the new “Star Wars" movie in theatres.

Revenue slid at Disney's cable networks division, by 20% to $4.8 billion. It said ESPN weighed on its profit because of higher programming and production costs and lower ad revenue as viewers decline. The broadcasting arm's revenue rose 34% to $2.6 billion, while the parks division's sales rose 8% to $7.4 billion.

Disney said attendance and hotel stays in Hong Kong were lower because of “recent events." The company said that there has been “a significant decrease in visitation to Hong Kong Disneyland from China and other parts of Asia” but didn't otherwise elaborate. There have been anti-government protests in Hong Kong. That was offset by growth in Shanghai, though a virus outbreak in China could impede travel and attendance.

Both parks are currently closed because of the virus. Assuming a two-month shutdown, impact to operating income in the current quarter will be $175 million. Both parks usually see a lot of visitors at this time of year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Disney Plus streaming service Disney Star Wars Baby Yoda The Mandalorian Netflix
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp