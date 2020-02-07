Lucy Boynton to star in singer Marianne Faithfull’s biopic

By Express News Service

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton is set to star as iconic British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull in an upcoming musical biopic.

The film will be directed by Ian Bonhote, best known for helming documentary McQueen, about British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

Titled Faithfull, the biopic will be set in mid-1960’s London and track the singer’s rollercoaster career from initial stardom, her time as a homeless drug addict, and her subsequent recovery. The film will reportedly include her romance with songwriter Mick Jagger.

Julia Taylor-Stanley of Artemis Films, Colin Vaines of Synchronistic Pictures, and Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment will produce Faithfull.

Boynton will also serve as executive producer alongside Julian Bird, Abi Gadsby, Francois Ravard, Gideon Wittenberg, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, and Mike Runagall.