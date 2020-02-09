Home Entertainment English

Academy Awards to go hostless for second consecutive year

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9.

Published: 09th February 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Academy, Oscars

Oscars 2020 (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Following what has worked for the Academy last year, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, has announced that the 2020 Oscars will have no host.

This is the second time in a row that ABC and The Academy has decided for a hostless event.

Karey made the announcement at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, USA.

Stressing that the award function would repeat which worked last year, Burke said: "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," cited The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burke mentioned that ABC and the Academy would like to follow the same formula that made the 2019 award a success.

"We are extremely happy with how the show went. Odds are you'll see us repeating what we consider to be a successful formula," Burke added.

The much anticipated 2020 award night will be bankrolled by Oscar-nominated producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, in their first involvement with the Academy Awards.

Last year actor-comedian Kevin Harts was initially supposed to host the event but stepped down from the role as he got in between controversies that surfaced in which he expressed anti-gay sentiments and used homophobic terminology, cited The Hollywood Reporter.Thus in 2019, The Academy decided not to replace Hart and instead held the ceremony without a host.

Ellen DeGeneres, Jon Stewart, Billy Crystal Hugh Jackman, Seth MacFarlane, Jimmy Kimmel, Neil Patrick Harris, and Chris Rock are among the previous hosts of the Oscars.

Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin joined hands to co-host the 2010 ceremony, while, Anne Hathaway and James Franco teamed up and co-hosted in 2011.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Academy Awards Karey Burke Oscars 2020
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp