Home Entertainment English

'Birds Of Prey' title tweaked after slow box office start

The film, which released worldwide on February 7, has been hailed by critics for its story and performances, particularly by Robbie.

Published: 11th February 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Birds of Prey'

Still from 'Birds of Prey'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Margot Robbie's latest anti-hero ensemble feature "Birds of Prey" has reportedly being marketed by Warner Bros with a new title in the wake of dismal opening weekend score.

Robbie reprise her "Suicide Squad" character of Harley Quinn in the film, which was officially titled "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)".

But after a slow start at the domestic box office where the film raked in just USD 33 million on the opening day, the studio executives are now pitching the movie in the theatres with a new title, "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey".

According to Entertainment Weekly, prominent theatre chains in the US like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are all displaying the film's new title on their websites.

ALSO READ: Hope more men watch female-led movies like 'Birds of Prey', says Margot Robbie

"Birds of Prey", directed by Cathy Yan, also features Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The film, which released worldwide on February 7, has been hailed by critics for its story and performances, particularly by Robbie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Birds of Prey Margot Robbie Harley Quinn warner bros
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp