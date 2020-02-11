Matthew Perry is crushing over Barack Obama in new Instagram post

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after making his Instagram debut 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry on Monday shared a picture of himself with the former US President Barack Obama and confessed his man-crush over Obama.

In the picture that Perry shared on Instagram, the two were seen in a jovial mood exchanging laughter.

"Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at shit that just came out of my mouth," Perry captioned the picture and further revealed his crush over the former President with the hashtag #mancrushmonday.

Earlier on February 7, Perry has officially joined Instagram, following the footsteps of his 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston.

He was welcomed by the entire star cast of the famous sitcom on the social media platform.