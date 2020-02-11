Home Entertainment English

Post Oscar win, Brad Pitt reveals he writes his own speeches, credits 'funny friend' David Fincher for help

Pitt's witty and self-deprecating speeches had led to speculation that the actor had hired a professional speechwriter.

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has said that he wrote all of his acceptance speeches this award season but took some help from few of his "funny friends".

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 - Brad Pitt gets first award for his performance, 'Parasite' starts with an early win

But that's not true, Pitt, who won the best-supporting actor Oscar for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", said.

"Historically, I've always been really tentative about speeches, like they make me nervous. This round, I figured if I'm going to do this, let's put some real work into it, try to get comfortable. This is the result of that," Pitt said post his win for the Quentin Tarantino film.

"No, I definitely write them. I have some funny friends, I have some very funny friends that help me with some laughs, but no, it's gotta come from the heart," he added.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite backstage at SAG awards 2020

Asked if he was having the time of his life, Pitt said it has been a "special run".

"I hope not! I hope I got other s**t going on. But it has been a really special run, and again, it's a community I love and friends that I've made over thirty years. It's meant a lot to me, truly."

Prior to his Oscar win, the actor told Variety on the red carpet that his close pal David Fincher helps him with his speeches.

"My man Fincher, we trade barbs every week," he said.

During the award season, Pitt had often made fun of his single status and what his tinder bio would reflect.

He also made political wisecracks, telling the BAFTA audience that he was going to name his trophy "Harry", after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royals.

His Oscar speech was more reflective and emotional but equally charming.

Noting the 45 second limit for speeches at Oscars, the actor quipped about the impeachment trial, saying his time on stage was "45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week".

The actor joked that Tarantino might make a movie on it and in his true revisionist style, create an ending where "the adults do the right thing".

The line was a sly dig at the Senate voting against allowing witnesses during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

He graciously thanked co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and said director Tarantino was "one of a kind".

