'You' actor Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting their first child

Kirke, who has been married to Badgley for three years now, also shared a photo where she flaunted her baby bump.

Published: 12th February 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

'You' star Penn Badgley with wife Domino Kirke (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Domino Kirke, wife of "You" star Penn Badgley, has announced that she is expecting her first baby with the actor.

This is the third pregnancy for Kirke, 36, after she suffered "two miscarriages in a row".

"On the road again. pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.

"As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Kirke, who has been married to Badgley for three years now, also shared a photo where she flaunted her baby bump.

She already has a son, Cassius, with ex-partner Morgan O'Kane.

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.

"You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you," Kirke further wrote in her post.

