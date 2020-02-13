Home Entertainment English

Title of Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey changed to improve ticket sales

Margot Robbie in 'Birds of Prey'

Margot Robbie in 'Birds of Prey'.

By Express News Service

The title of Margot Robbie’s latest film, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, has been changed to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in order to improve the sales of film tickets.

Despite positive reviews for the latest DC film, the box office returns from the initial collection have apparently been lesser than what the makers have projected. Birds of Prey has garnered the lowest opening weekend for any DC adaptation since 2010, grossing just USD 33 million domestically.

The decision to change the title comes after makers’ belief that having the name of the fan favourite character played by Margot Robbie would bring in the footfall to the theatres.

According to an article on The Verge, the film’s official title remains the full Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). It has been altered specifically for theatre websites and apps as a means of simplifying things for consumers and placing a greater emphasis on the big key terms that will resonate with casual audiences.

