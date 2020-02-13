Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse join hands for music comedy 'Undercover'

By Express News Service

Zachary Levi, who was last seen in the superhero film Shazaam, will team up with Cole Sprouse for a musical comedy. Titled Undercover, the film will be directed by Steve Pink of Hot Tub Time Machine fame, with a script by Amy Talkington. The film follows Jack (Levi), a father and a struggling rock musician, who joins a wedding cover band headed by Ben (Sperouse), to make ends meet.

The official plotline also adds, “Things start looking up for this ragtag band. But when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.” Production will begin in April this year