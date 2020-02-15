Jake Johnson, Omar Sy returning for 'Jurassic World 3'

By Express News Service

Jake Johnson and Omar Sy are set to reprise their roles from the first Jurassic World movie for the third part of the franchise.

The two actors featured alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the 2015 movie, which continued the franchise that started with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park. Johnson and SY will returns as Lowery Cruthers and Barry, the assistant of Pratt’s Owen Grady, respectively.

The film will be helmed by Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first part and it will be bankrolled by Universal Pictures and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

The third installment will also feature the stars of the original film -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.