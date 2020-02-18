Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join crime thriller 

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are a part of the FBI drama Midnight in the Switchgrass.
The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emsmett, who has bankrolled films like The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence.
The film, written by Alan Horsnail, also stars Emile Hirsch. Set in 2004, the film revolves around an FBI agent (Fox) and a Florida State officer (Hirsch) who join forces to investigate a series of unsolved murder cases.
Willis will play Fox’s FBI agent partner. Furla and EFF’s Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are producing with Luillo Ruiz. The film begins rolling on March 9.
Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are a part of the FBI drama Midnight in the Switchgrass.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Coronavirus: 60 test negative in Maharashtra; four reports awaited
Naveen Patnaik's surprise move paves way for caste-based census in Odisha
Chances of India-US trade deal during Trump's visit thin: Sources
Centre will at least talk to us now: Shaheen Bagh protesters on SC's interlocutors
Congress can never think of disrespecting Manmohan Singh: Party on Montek Ahluwalia's statement
Reducing pollution, women's safety top priorities for new AAP government: Bhardwaj