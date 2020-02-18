Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join crime thriller 

By Express News Service

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are a part of the FBI drama Midnight in the Switchgrass.



The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emsmett, who has bankrolled films like The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence.



The film, written by Alan Horsnail, also stars Emile Hirsch. Set in 2004, the film revolves around an FBI agent (Fox) and a Florida State officer (Hirsch) who join forces to investigate a series of unsolved murder cases.



Willis will play Fox’s FBI agent partner. Furla and EFF’s Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are producing with Luillo Ruiz. The film begins rolling on March 9.