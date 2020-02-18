Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa passes away at 15

By Express News Service

Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in the 2016 Disney biographical drama, has passed away at the age of 15. According to a Ugandan media report, Pearl Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The 2016 film was based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, who took up chess aged nine despite not being in school and went on to compete in international tournaments.



She was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 and Queen of Katwe director Mira Nair reportedly mobilised people to help fund her treatment in India, with Ugandan doctors quoted as saying they did not have the necessary equipment.



She was given the all-clear in 2017 but last year was found to have another tumour.