Actor Chris Pratt's role of Barley Lightfoot on Onward is 'overbearing'

Disney-Pixar’s Onward is all set to release the film in India on March 6.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Actor Chris Pratt is part of the upcoming animated urban fantasy Onward. The Guardians of Galaxy actor is playing the role of Barley Lightfoot, who is the big brother of Ian Lightfoot (Voiced by Tom Holland). 

Recently, Chris Pratt opened up about his role in the film. Talking about Barley, he was quoted as saying, “Barley is overbearing. And he tries a little too hard-he can be kind of a bumbling idiot but he’s got a good heart.”

The actor said he can relate to Barley’s love of fantasy. Chris said he loved fantasy while growing up. He was fascinated by the look of fantasy characters - elves, dwarfs, massive ogres, and wizards.

He said, “I had a book on dwarf culture - their weapons and their societies. There were beautiful illustrations, and I was all about just drawing as a kid, so I loved to copy the drawings. I always loved the look of fantasy characters - elves, dwarves, massive ogres, and wizards.”

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

