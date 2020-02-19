Home Entertainment English

Britney Spears gets injured while dancing

38-year-old Britney Spears was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot in plaster.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Britney Spears was hospitalised after a dance move went wrong.

The 38-year-old was left with a fractured metatarsal bone and her foot in plaster. Her boyfriend, Sam Ashghari, shared photos of the star in a hospital on his Instagram page, reports mirror.co.uk.

He revealed that the singer had fractured one of a "group of five long bones in the foot, located between the tarsal bones of the hind - and mid-foot and the phalanges of the toes".

Posting several photos and videos of themselves in hospital, Sam showed that Britney was laid up in the emergency room with a cast on her foot, on which the word "stronger" had been written.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Sam wrote: "When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl. My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing."

He continued: "Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger."

The photos show Britney in good spirits as she sits on a hospital bed in a gown.

It is uncertain how long that the singer was in hospital, and how long her recovery time will be, but photos have surfaced online of Britney walking around in a boot, which could indicate that the accident may have happened last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Britney Spears Britney Spears injury Britney Spears injury updates Britney Spears health Britney Spears health updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp