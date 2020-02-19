The Suicide Squad director James Gunn wishes to make two more DC films

By Express News Service

James Gunn, who is currently directing The Suicide Squad, recently has an interaction with fans on Instagram. When he was asked, “What was that second choice you had in mind for a DC movie?”



The director said that he has plans for two more films but didn’t reveal the names of the film. He replied, “I had two. Maybe you’ll find out someday (but not today).”

This has left the fans wondering if the director will return to DC Extended Universe for another film after The Suicide Squad. Meanwhile, James is also part of MCU as he directed the most-successful Marvel movies - Guardians Of The Galaxies Vol 1 & Vol 2.



Later, he has unceremoniously fired from the franchise for his insensitive jokes on Twitter years ago.

However, after a huge backlash from the fans, the director was hired back by Marvel to direct Guardians Of The Galaxies Vol 3. Looks like James Gunn will be rocking both Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe.