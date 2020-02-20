Home Entertainment English

'Great Experience': Logan Lerman on working with Al Pacino for Hunters

Also starring Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, and Carol Kane, Hunters streams this February 21.

Published: 20th February 2020

Actor Logan Lerman with Al Pacino in 'Hunters'

By Express News Service

Actor Logan Lerman of Percy Jackson and The Three Musketeers fame feel elated for sharing screen space with Al Pacino. The 28-year-old worked with the veteran actor in Amazon Prime’s Hunters. An elated Lerman says, “It’s great working with Al Pacino. I feel really lucky to work with him. I was very nervous about it at first, but Al is a really disarming presence and a really humble and generous person. And, it’s really just been a joy ride working with him and getting to know him personally.

It’s just been a great experience to work every day with him. I love Al. And he’s, you know, it was one of those weird things that when I was first talking about being a part of this project, like with my family and friends, it was the first time where I felt uncomfortable telling them who else was in the show because it felt like bragging.”

Lerman plays the role of Jonah Heidelbaum in the Nazi-hunting revenge series. With his grandmother having to face the brutalities of Nazism, Jonah finds a friend in Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), who is the leader of a Nazi-killing group.

Lerman adds, “It felt weird because he’s such an icon and he’s such an important figure in, you know, cinematic history but also just, you know, my life, and everybody, everyone, everyone. You know, Al Pacino is such a big figure for people that love movies. So, it was surreal to work with him, but then you just like get to know him and he’s a great person and a great collaborator. So, I feel really lucky."

Also starring Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, and Carol Kane, Hunters streams this February 21.

