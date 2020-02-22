Eli Roth to helm the film adaptation of video-game 'Borderlands'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of videogame Borderlands. The project has reportedly been in the works at Lionsgate for five years. According to the studio, production on the film will begin later this year.

Craig Mazin, who won an Emmy for penning Chernobyl, has written the final version of the screenplay. Created and developed by Gearbox Software and published by Take-Two Interactive Software’s 2K label, Borderlands is a role-playing first-person shooter game.

The game, launched in 2009, is set on the frontier of a sci-fi universe -- the planet of Pandora -- which has been abandoned by a mega-corporation prior to the game events. The most recent installment, Borderlands 3, was released last year in September.



Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Software, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman, and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, will serve as the film’s executive producers.