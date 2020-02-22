It's happening: Your favourite 'Friends' are coming back for an exclusive special! 

By Online Desk

Yes, you read that right. Your prayers have been answered as after years of speculation and pleading from fans, reports indicate that the 1994 hit sitcom 'Friends' will officially be coming back for an exclusive, unscripted and untitled special.

The original cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will reunite one more time on Warner Media's new streaming platform, HBO Max.

The cast took to Instagram to announce the good news on their social media handles.

Jennifer Aniston posted this image with the caption "It's happening" and tagged HBO Max as well as her fellow cast members. Others too posted pictures to confirm the news.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, while the platform is set to launch in May, the special along with all 236 episodes of the much beloved NBC series will be available to all subscribers.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” chief content officer, HBO Max and president, Kevin Reilly was reported as saying.

Ben Winston (from The Late Late Show With James Corden) will direct the special and will produce along with 'Friends' executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

All of the six core cast will also executive produce the special.