Jurassic World 3  is going to very much feel like Avengers: Endgame

In a recent interview, Chris Pratt compared the scale of his upcoming film, the third Jurassic World movie to his very own Avengers: Endgame, which released last year.  

In a recent interview, Chris Pratt compared the scale of his upcoming film, the third Jurassic World movie to his very own Avengers: Endgame, which released last year.  The third chapter of the rebooted Jurassic Park franchise is set to feature original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, besides Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, and Omar Sy among others. “It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. 

