Liam Neeson: I’m not really a fan of the superhero genre 

By Express News Service

Liam Neeson is the latest Hollywood veteran to express his dislike for the superhero genre. The actor, who played Ra’s al Ghul in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, expressed no desire to star in any superhero film.

“I’m really not a huge fan of the genre. I think it’s Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff, which I admire, but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape,” the actor said.

Neeson, who portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, also said that he is not looking to return to the Star Wars universe because the films are “quite exhausting” to shoot.“I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It’s quite exhausting,” Neeson said in an interview to Entertainment Tonight.