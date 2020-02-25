Chris Evans to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors remake?

By Express News Service

Actors Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are also in discussions for playing the lead roles in the movie Chris Evans is in negotiations to join the cast of Greg Berlanti’s remake of the cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors.While Bill Porter has already been cast in the remake, actors Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are still in discussions for playing the lead roles in the movie.

Egerton is being eyed for the role of Seymour Krelborn, a flower shop employee who encounters and becomes an accomplice to a man-eating Venus flytrap, to be voiced by Porter.Johansson is being considered to play Audrey, Seymour’s co-worker and love interest. Evans has reportedly been approached for the role of dentist Orin Scrivello.

Roger Corman had directed the 1960 original that was later turned into a theatre musical by composer Alan Menken and Howard Ashman in 1982, when it premiered Off-Broadway. Little Shop of Horrors was subsequently adapted for the big screen again by director Frank Oz in 1986.