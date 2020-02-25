Home Entertainment English

Paramount Pictures halts Italy shoot of 'Mission: Impossible 7' due to Coronavirus

The studio has given the upcoming seventh instalment of the franchise the release date of July 23, 2021, whereas an eighth instalment, will be released on August 5, 2022.

Published: 25th February 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A still from Mission: Impossible – Fallout

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Paramount Pictures has halted the previously scheduled three-week shoot of the much anticipated Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The studio announces on Monday (local time), citing the government's missive to halt public gatherings, reported Variety.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for 'Mission: Impossible 7,'" Paramount said.

"During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

Having Christopher McQuarrie at the helm, the upcoming sequel will have the 57-year-old actor returning as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt.

