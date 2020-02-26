Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans in talks to appear in Little Shop of Horrors  remake

Chris Evans is in negotiations to join the cast of Greg Berlanti’s remake of the cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors.

Published: 26th February 2020 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Chris Evans is in negotiations to join the cast of Greg Berlanti’s remake of the cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors. While Bill Porter has already been cast in the remake, actors Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are still in discussions for playing the lead roles in the movie.

Egerton is being eyed for the role of Seymour Krelborn, a flower shop employee who encounters and becomes an accomplice to a man-eating Venus flytrap, to be voiced by Porter.Johansson is being considered to play Audrey, Seymour’s co-worker and love interest. Evans has reportedly been approached for the role of dentist Orin Scrivello.Roger Corman had directed the 1960 original that was later turned into a theatre musical by composer Alan Menken and Howard Ashman in 1982, when it premiered Off-Broadway. Little Shop of Horrors was subsequently adapted for the big screen again by director Frank Oz in 1986. Featuring Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, and Levi Stubbs, the film went to acquire a cult status among the audiences. Bill Murray, James Belushi, John Candy, and Christopher Guest had made cameos in the movie.

Comments

