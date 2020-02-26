Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga's new single 'Stupid Love' to release on Friday

According to Variety, the song 'Stupid Love' is a disco-infused anthem whose style harkens back to Gaga's 'Born This Way' album.

Published: 26th February 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Lady Gaga announced that her next single 'Stupid Love' is dropping on Friday Midnight (Eastern Time). This is her first new material since the 'Star Is Born' soundtrack.

The 33-year-old singer posted the news on Twitter and wrote, "STUPID LOVE" THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6."

According to Variety, the song 'Stupid Love' is a disco-infused anthem whose style harkens back to Gaga's 'Born This Way' album.

In the artwork appears the word -'Chromatica', which could be the album's next title, and many fans have speculated it online.

Last year, the 'Shallow' singer hinted a few times that she has been working on her sixth album. Most recently, in September she also posted an Instagram story along with her picture in the studio with the caption "#LG6."

In March, Gaga tweeted, "Rumours I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6." The Oscar winner, however, remained vague on details including the release date and title.

Also, there's very less information about collaborators. Last year, producer Bloodpop (Michael Tucker), who has worked with Gaga as well as Justin Bieber and Madonna, had also posted some video while working in the studio.

German producer/DJ Boys Noize (Alex Ridha) has been rumoured to be involved as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lady Gaga LG6 Stupid Love Lady Gaga album
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp