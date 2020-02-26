Sanjay Suri to release Oscar-nominated Les Miserables in India

By Express News Service

After releasing internationally-acclaimed films like Shoplifters and Ash Is the Purest White, actor Sanjay Suri is now all set to bring the Oscar-nominated drama Les Miserables to India on March 13.“Watching Ladj Ly’s Les Miserables was an experience that stayed with me beyond the theatres.

A palpable, energetic, stylish, gritty, relevant and effective piece of cinema that engages you beyond and more. Continuing our journey after Shoplifters I am happy to release Les Miserables in India with my associates. A film not to be missed by us Indians, it will touch a chord that perhaps already exists,” Sanjay said.Les Miserables, which was inspired by the 2005 French riots, was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.