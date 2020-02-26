Taylor Swift reveals 'The Man' music video will be out soon

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Taylor Swift who unveiled an animated lyric video of 'The Man', is now getting a full-blown music video of the track.

On Tuesday the singer took to social media to announce the music video of her single which will be released on Thursday.

Oh man...music video tomorrow at 7 A.M. EST! And I’m going to be chatting/answering your questions/mansplaining the video on YouTube starting an hour before at 6 A.M. EST pic.twitter.com/OJmaYDbsOo — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2020

Swift shared a picture of colourful hands poking out into an arched hallway with the announcement on a lit-up screen at the end.

There are 19 hands in the hallway



... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video pic.twitter.com/pePLcEwxtQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 25, 2020

"There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video," read the caption of the post shared on her Twitter handle.