Vin Diesel feels pressure playing a superhero in Bloodshot

By Express News Service

It was not easy for Hollywood star Vin Diesel to prepare for the role of a superhero in the upcoming film Bloodshot.Diesel recently took to Instagram and posted a video about making the film, explaining about the pressure he faced while filming it.Directed by Dave Wilson, the action movie follows super-soldier Ray, aka the superhero Bloodshot, who is brought back from the dead by a corporation through the use of nanotechnology.

“First of all, other than the Groot character...it was the most established superhero I have ever played. So after all, with that comes a certain amount of pressure.“The character of Ray Garrison, who’s Bloodshot, a personality who has handled post-traumatic stress dysfunction and actually represents the idea of the forgotten or discarded soldier. So for me, it was important to research about the sentiment that existed in a few of our veterans, and Bloodshot specifically has been the military’s favourite superhero,” Diesel said.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Bloodshot on March 13 in India.Meanwhile, Diesel is also awaiting the release of the next Fast and Furious movie, F9, directed by Justin Lin, which will arrive in theatres by May this year.