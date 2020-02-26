Zach Baylin to script Michael B Jordan-starrer Creed 3 

By Express News Service

MGM Studios has roped in writer Zach Baylin to pen the script for the third instalment of Michael B Jordan-led Creed series. Baylin recently worked on Will Smith’s King Richard, which tells the story of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams.

King Richard, which is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is currently in production.Creed 3 will take forward the story of boxer Adonis Creed, played by Jordan. The franchise is a spin-off that spawned from Sylvestor Stallone’s highly-acclaimed Rocky series.