Doctor Stange director Scott Derrickson wishes to direct solo film on Constantine 

By Express News Service

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, while answering a fan’s question whether he would like to direct a Justice League Dark movie, said he would do a solo film on Constantine, a popular DC comics character. Constantine is an occult witch, who can communicate with angels and demons.

A film was made back in 2005, based on the character, which had Keanu Reeves playing the lead role. Earlier, Scott Derrickson left the sequel of Doctor Strange as a director due to creative differences but he is still one of the executive producers in the sequel titled Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Madness.