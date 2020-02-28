 Green Day calls off Asia tour amid Coronavirus outbreak

Home Entertainment English

The Grammy winner band made an announcement about the cancellation of the tour through an Instagram post on Friday.

Iconic punk-rock band Green Day attends the event. The band is currently working on an upcoming album. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Joining the growing list of celebrities who are ditching their travel plans to Asia, mainly China in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, rock band Green Day on Friday called off their Asia Tour.

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus," read a statement posted on the social media of the band. We know it sucks as we are looking forward to see you all, but hold on to your tickets we'll be announcing the new dates very soon," the post read.

The tour aiming at the promotion of the band's latest hit album 'Father of All...' was scheduled to start on March 8 in Singapore.

Earlier, another band BTS cancelled some of its shows to be held in South Korea due to the spread of the virus.

