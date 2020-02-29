Adam Levine apologises for 'unprofessional' concert in Chile

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has tendered an apology for the band's lacklustre performance in Chile.

Levine and Maroon 5 were heavily criticized for their gig during the country's Vina del Mar Festival on Thursday.

Chilean fans of the band took to Twitter to express their frustration with the pop group.

A video has also went viral that shows Levine leaving the stage and complaining to the organisers, "That was a TV show. That was not a concert".

The 40-year-old singer on Friday took to his Instagram story to apologise to the fans, saying sound issues made it difficult for them to perform at the concert.

"To be totally frank, there were some things holding me back sonically last night, and I let them get to me. It impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologise for that. I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really hard for me to mask the struggle. For that, I let you guys down and I apologize. Last night wasn't our best and, for that, all I can say is that I'm really sorry," Levine said.