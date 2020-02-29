Cesar Awards: Les Miserables wins Best Film, Best Director award to Polanski leads to walkouts

By ANI

PARIS: The 45th edition of France's Cesar Awards was a night for Ladj Ly's directorial film 'Les Miserables' as it won the Best Film award. However, the Best Director award to Roman Polanski by the French academy led to protests.

The award to the French director prompted walkout by nominee Adele Haenel, who was followed by many others, reported Variety.

The controversial director had won the Best Director Cesar award for 'An Officer and a Spy.'

The 86-year-old was not present at the gala event to accept the honour and had said he feared a "public lynching" by feminist protestors if he went, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, the Oscar-winning director has been a fugitive from US justice since 1978 for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. In recent years, a number of other women have come forward accusing Polanski of sexual assault, most involving alleged incidents dating back decades. Polanski has denied all the new allegations against him.

The night was of director Ladj Ly, whose movie grabbed the top honour, edging out others including 'An Officer and a Spy.'