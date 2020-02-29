I have forged my unique career path: Jordan Liberty

Bhumika Popli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: International makeup artist Jordan Liberty is in Delhi today for an exclusive makeup master class at Lalit Hotel. This LA-based creative professional is considered a legend among make-up enthusiasts across the world. Liberty, who has worked with international make-up brands, is also a two -time cancer survivor working as an ambassador for the American Association for Cancer Research. He speaks with The Morning Standard on his drive to change the world using his creativity.

Tell us about this India tour.



I’ve wanted to visit India for several years now and I’m thrilled to finally have that opportunity. Not just to teach, but to learn. I’m very interested in new different perspectives about beauty, and can’t wait to share this journey with my followers in Delhi and have an honest conversation about beauty.



Could you tell us about what led you to become a makeup artist?



Makeup was never something I imagined doing. But growing up in a family who encouraged my love of fine art, I gravitated towards portraiture and photography. As I got older, I had developed an interest in fashion and pop culture – so I think I was meant to do what I do. I don’t just apply makeup, I also shoot campaigns for beauty brands and even take on roles in creative direction and product development. Even though I’m constantly on the road or working on the next project, it never feels like I’m actually working because this is truly what I love.

Any tips on applying long-lasting makeup?



My signature skin prep is something I use on all skin types and in all climates. Also, I just posted a video about this on YouTube last week if anyone wants the full breakdown. Instead of applying heavy powder over top of makeup, reverse your routine! After applying moisturiser and sunscreen, apply a dusting of translucent powder. That layer of powder under the makeup will prevent oil from breaking down the foundation as quickly. I usually set the powder with a mist of setting spray for added longevity, then primer, and then foundation or concealer as normal. It’s more steps at the beginning, but the payoff is undeniable!



Could you share with us about your support to cancer research with respect to your own journey?



I never anticipated sharing my illness publicly, but it was actually quite cathartic to connect with my followers during chemotherapy. I guess I didn’t realise how many people it could help or how my public journey with cancer could raise awareness for such a necessary cause. Becoming an ambassador for cancer research is my way of paying forward all of the love, generosity, and support I received during my struggles.



Do you think makeup has led you on a path of self-discovery?



You know, I never imagined makeup would take me to such incredible places. I’ve taught makeup masterclasses in over 20 countries, and I’ve taken every opportunity to immerse myself in as much culture as possible. When you open yourself up to new experiences, it really teaches you so much about the world and yourself. I’ve forged my own unique career path, and it’s been such a gift to embrace each day with a little more clarity than the day before.