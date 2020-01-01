'Bumblebee' Director Travis Knight backs out of Tom Holland’s 'Uncharted'

By Express News Service

Travis Knight is the latest director to walk out of Tom Holland’s upcoming film called Uncharted. The film also stars Mark Whalberg in the lead role. Before Travis Knight, two other directors—Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg— signed in for the project only to leave it in a short span. It is said that irregular scheduling is the reason for the directors leaving the project.

Uncharted’s production was supposed to start in 2020, December but as Tom Holland has signed for another Spider-Man movie, which is slated to release in July 2021. Travis Knight didn’t want to stick around that long and chose to leave the project.

The makers are yet to announce, who is going to take up the project next. Uncharted is based on the video game series of the same name. The game is about the adventures of a hunter named Nathan Drake. The film is a prequel to the game series and it will establish how Nathan (played by Tom Holland) became the hunter and it will also introduce his dear friend Sully (Mark Whalberg).