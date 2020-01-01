Home Entertainment English

We're open: Todd Phillips on 'Joker' sequel

The film received overwhelming reviews from the critics and was a box office success, grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide.

Published: 01st January 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' (L) and director Todd Phillips

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' (L) and director Todd Phillips (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Todd Phillips says he is game to further explore the iconic DC villain Joker if an ideal opportunity comes his way.

Phillips recently directed "Joker", featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime.

The film received overwhelming reviews from the critics and was a box office success, grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide.

Ever since the director has been facing questions regarding a potential sequel to the film.

Phillips said at Deadline's The Contenders New York award-season event he is "open" to reunite with Phoenix but nothing is final as of yet.

"When a movie does USD 1 billion and costs USD 60 million to make, of course, it comes up. But Joaquin and I haven't really decided on it. We're open. I mean, I'd love to work with him on anything, quite frankly," the filmmaker said.

Even if the project is a sequel to "Joker", Phillips said he will only direct if he believes the new film will be able to resonate with the audiences like the original.

"So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy," the director said.

"All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we'd have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Todd Phillips Joaquin Phoenix Joker
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp