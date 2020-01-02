Home Entertainment English

Little Women director Greta Gerwig to work  on a musical next

Meanwhile, Gerwig is set to return to acting in a production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters with Oscar Isaac at the New York Theatre Workshop.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig (AP Photo)

By Express News Service

Actor-director Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to Little Women is going to be a musical. Gerwig hinted as much on a podcast recently, whilst remaining tightlipped on the details of her next film. “One thing I feel that the world is really missing right now is tap dancing.

The filmmaker is also co-writing a script with partner and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach for a live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. Interestingly, both Gerwig and Baumbach are expected to earn multiple nods, including best director and best picture, at 2020 Oscars for their films Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively.

