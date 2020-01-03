Home Entertainment English

Gerard Butler, Richard Gere kick start new year in India

The 'Pretty Woman' actor attended the opening ceremony of a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Thursday.

Published: 03rd January 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Industrialist Yash Birla, who had joined the actor on the trip, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle

Industrialist Yash Birla, who had joined the actor on the trip, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

PATNA: Hollywood stars Richard Gere and Gerard Butler welcomed 2020 in India with a high dose of spirituality.

The 'Pretty Woman' actor attended the opening ceremony of a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, doing Suryanamaskar up in the hills, 50-year-old Gerard wooed his Instagram followers on the first day of 2020 with an eye-soothing photograph straight from the Himalayas.

Spreading the new year cheer, the 'London has Fallen' actor shared the post along with the caption that read, "Let your light shine into the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas."

Industrialist Yash Birla, who had joined the actor on the trip, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he is seen posing with the star for the camera click.

"Rishikesh is rising, London has not fallen.. 300 per cent..a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges @gerardbutler," Yash captioned the post.

Indian fans of the Hollywood mega-star were elated to know of his India visit as scores of comments poured in on his post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gerard Butler Richard Gere Yash Birla
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp