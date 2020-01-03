Gerard Butler, Richard Gere kick start new year in India

By ANI

PATNA: Hollywood stars Richard Gere and Gerard Butler welcomed 2020 in India with a high dose of spirituality.

The 'Pretty Woman' actor attended the opening ceremony of a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, doing Suryanamaskar up in the hills, 50-year-old Gerard wooed his Instagram followers on the first day of 2020 with an eye-soothing photograph straight from the Himalayas.

Spreading the new year cheer, the 'London has Fallen' actor shared the post along with the caption that read, "Let your light shine into the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas."

Industrialist Yash Birla, who had joined the actor on the trip, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he is seen posing with the star for the camera click.

"Rishikesh is rising, London has not fallen.. 300 per cent..a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges @gerardbutler," Yash captioned the post.

Indian fans of the Hollywood mega-star were elated to know of his India visit as scores of comments poured in on his post.