Justin Bieber releases new song 'Yummy'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber has finally dropped his new single, titled "Yummy".

The smooth R&B track is seemingly dedicated to his wife Hailee Baldwin, with whom he tied the knot in November 2018.

The three minute and thirty-second track's lyrics can be best described as a sensual and musical love letter to a woman.

Bieber recently said a full music video for the song will drop on Saturday at 12 pm and will also be embarking on a tour soon.

The 25-year-old singer had first teased his new single on December 24.