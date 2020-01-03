Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift musical 'Cats' gets a release date 

The much-anticipated musical, Cats, directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hoppers is all set to be released in India on January 3, 2020. 

By Express News Service

The much-anticipated musical, Cats, directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hoppers is all set to be released in India on January 3, 2020. The film’s colourful cast features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward.

Featuring Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a team of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film re-imagines the musical for a new generation. The film also stars Robbie Fairchild, Laurie Davidson, hip-hop dance sensation Les Twins, acclaimed dancer Mette Towley, Steven McRae, and rising-star singer Bluey Robinson.

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical Cats saw its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981. Universal Pictures presents the Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group.

