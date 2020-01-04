Cameron Diaz welcomes baby girl with Benji Madden

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden have welcomed their first child together.

The actor took to Instagram share the news of her baby girl's arrival.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," read the text post.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect out little one's privacy.So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD," the post further read.

Diaz and Madden got married in January 2015.